Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,712.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 295,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 278,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,805.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,235,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.