Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.3% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

