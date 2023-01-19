Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 626,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 82,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 284,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

AMZN stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

