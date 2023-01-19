American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 284,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.9% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 352.8% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 93,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $973.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.