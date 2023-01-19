Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.7% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

