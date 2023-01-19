Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 8,763 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.7% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

