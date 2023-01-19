Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 249,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 459,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 78,397 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 38,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.