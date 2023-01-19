AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.52. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 12,944 shares.
AMTD Digital Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
