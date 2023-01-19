APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29,097.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282,726 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.