Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.34.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

