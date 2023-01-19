Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $13,006,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in Apple by 29.4% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 13,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Apple by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 33,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Apple by 89.5% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 11,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

