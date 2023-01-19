Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.34.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.