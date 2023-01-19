Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 20,718 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DISH Network by 38.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 771,322 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

DISH Network Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

