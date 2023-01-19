Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 31,750 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

