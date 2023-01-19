Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $208,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $579,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

