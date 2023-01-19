Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $71,000 Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PetIQ by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $11.03 on Thursday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

