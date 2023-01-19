Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $32,829,469 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Shares of MPWR opened at $397.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.75 and its 200-day moving average is $399.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

