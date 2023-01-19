Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.40. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 2,839 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after buying an additional 373,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after buying an additional 271,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

