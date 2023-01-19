ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.22. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 481 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

