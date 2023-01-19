ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.22. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 481 shares.
ATRenew Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.