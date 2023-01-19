Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,879.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,124,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

