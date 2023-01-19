Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 626,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 82,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.