Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,296 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

