BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.92. BlackBerry shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 124,343 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,289 shares of company stock worth $2,509,772. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

