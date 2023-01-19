BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.92. BlackBerry shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 124,343 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,772. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.