BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 476.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 281,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,136,000.
Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $11.34 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
