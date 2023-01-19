BMO Capital Markets Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $109.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.40.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

