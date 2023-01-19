Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up to $27.21

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $27.99. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $713.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,034.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,555 shares of company stock valued at $578,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.