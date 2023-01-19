Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $38.52

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.52, but opened at $36.55. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 4,572 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 180,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

