Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 64,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $973.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

