Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 0.2 %

CIEN opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,524 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.