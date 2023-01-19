Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $121.99 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.54. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.78.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

