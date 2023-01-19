Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $955.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

