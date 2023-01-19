Comerica Bank Acquires 1,060 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 966.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $708.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

