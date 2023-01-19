Comerica Bank Acquires 1,232 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Comerica Bank raised its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 51,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,133,656.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

