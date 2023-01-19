Comerica Bank Acquires 375 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.89 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

