Comerica Bank Acquires 6,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,530,000 after purchasing an additional 918,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133,504 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 694,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100,907 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

