Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

