Comerica Bank Buys 14,445 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares in the company, valued at $31,864,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

