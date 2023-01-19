Comerica Bank Buys 6,095 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kemper Stock Down 2.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -22.50%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

