Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE:AWR opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.