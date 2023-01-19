Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

