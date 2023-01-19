Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rambus by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after purchasing an additional 895,409 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rambus by 102.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 702,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rambus by 284.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 681,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 504,222 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,573,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 2,157.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 196,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Insider Activity

Rambus Stock Performance

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -181.60 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

