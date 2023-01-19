Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,584 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

