Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UDR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UDR by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,310,000 after buying an additional 347,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

