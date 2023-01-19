Comerica Bank Has $2.39 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of COOP opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,200. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile



Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

