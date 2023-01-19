Comerica Bank Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 123.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

