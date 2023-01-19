Comerica Bank Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $160.27 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $239.67. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

