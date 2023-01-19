Comerica Bank Has $2.46 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Comerica Bank cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 13,546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 142.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after buying an additional 1,708,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth about $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 2,258.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,544 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

