Comerica Bank Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.63 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

