Comerica Bank Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

LYV stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.